(Video) Trent shows remarkable reach to deny clear goalscoring opportunity in Atletico victory

Before it all went to pieces beyond the opening 20 minutes of the first-half of Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early intervention to prevent a goalscoring opportunity did not go unnoticed.

One account on Twitter, @Watch_LFC, spotted the fullback’s covering run to track a marauding Yannick Carrasco, with the 23-year-old just about reaching Antoine Griezmann’s cross with a high boot.

It’s an important intervention that potentially helps keep the scoreline level going into the half-time break and yet another example disproving the myth that the Academy graduate can’t defend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & @Watch_LFC:

This interception from Trent last night was top quality 😤pic.twitter.com/rKZGDGR6DG — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 20, 2021