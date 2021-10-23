‘Blood on your hands’ ‘Can’t forgive’ – These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Mo Salah after future update emerges

‘Blood on your hands’ ‘Can’t forgive’ – These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Mo Salah after future update emerges

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mo Salah made clear his intention to remain with Liverpool for the remainder of his footballing career.

It’s an update that appealed to a great many of the Reds’ online fanbase on Twitter, with it also emboldening a number of others to call on the club and owners, FSG, in the comments section of the broadcaster’s tweet to make the Egyptian’s wish come true.

The forward’s current terms only take him as far as the summer of 2023, with a report claiming that the player is hoping to extend his stay at Anfield until 2026.

At 29-years-old, there is an argument, purely on paper, for being cautious about handing Salah a fresh contract, as many other players’ careers have tailed off beyond the 30 mark.

As we have repeatedly noted here at EOTK, however, there are a few exceptions to the rule in world football, with the Egyptian King arguably being one of them courtesy of his high levels of conditioning.

There’s a belief in the player that his best days are only just beginning, and if he can follow the trajectory of the likes of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, we’ll have a top-class performer at the club well into his 30s.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

