Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Liverpool’s reported interest in six-assist Serie A midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in a tweet that Liverpool-linked midfielder Nicolo Barella ‘is set to extend his contract with Inter’.

The reliable Sky Sports journalist added that the Reds had ‘never opened talks to sign him’, effectively shutting down reports connecting him with an Anfield switch.

Nicolò Barella is set to extend his contract with Inter. New deal will be for next five years with increased salary. Liverpool never opened talks to sign him despite rumours. 🔵🇮🇹 #Inter #LFC “We’re close to reach the agreement with Barella”, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2021

The 24-year-old Serie A star comes highly respected in Italy and understandably so given his imperious start to the campaign with a goal and six assists in eight top-flight appearances.

Whilst a midfielder of Barella’s calibre would have been potentially welcome at Liverpool, we can hardly complain about the quality of players fighting for a first-team spot at Anfield.

Beyond the accepted starting trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, Jurgen Klopp can look forward to the development of the likes of 20-year-old Curtis Jones and adapted forward Harvey Elliott.

A replacement for our ever-reliable ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum didn’t come to fruition in the summer window, however, so we’d expect the club to revisit the midfield again in another window.

