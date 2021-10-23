Mo Salah issues contract update that may infuriate Liverpool fans – ‘It would make me really sad’

Mo Salah has expressed his desire to remain with Liverpool for the remainder of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as may be observed in the tweet below), the former Chelsea hitman noted that such an eventuality lies in the Reds’ hands.

🗣 "It's not in my hands."#LFC forward Mohamed Salah says he would like to remain at the club for the rest of his career ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GtaWPd3blW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 22, 2021

The attacker’s latest statement will have undoubtedly put even more pressure on the Anfield-based outfit’s hierarchy as contract talks continue to go unresolved.

It’s an update that’s likely to at least annoy much of the fanbase given that the player and club still have yet to reach a suitable solution, with much of the frustration likely to be vented in the direction of the ownership, Fenway Sports Group.

To us, of course, there remains only one viable course of action left to Liverpool: we must hand the Egyptian fresh terms and extend his love affair with the side.

The 29-year-old so clearly wants to remain in Merseyside and looks set to keep up a high level of performance well into his 30s – this should, theoretically, be a simple decision.

