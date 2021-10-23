‘One of the reasons I fancy Liverpool’ – Ian Rush shares one reason why he’s confident the club will fight for all honours this term

Ian Rush has backed Liverpool ‘on all fronts this season’, highlighting the form of Mo Salah as one reason why he’s so confident in his former side.

The Egyptian international continues to be embroiled in a contract saga with the club, having admitted to Sky Sports his intention to remain with Jurgen Klopp’s men for the remainder of his footballing career.

“One of the reasons I fancy Liverpool on all fronts this season is because Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life,” the Welshman told Gambling.com (via The Sport Review).

“I would go as far as to say that he is playing even better now than he was in his first season at Liverpool, when he ended up with an unbelievable 44 goals in 52 games overall.

“He’s already got 12 goals in 11 games this term so he’s currently reaching those levels of consistency again.

“In fact, I agree with Jurgen Klopp – I think he’s the best player in world football right now. I can’t think of a more in-form player at the top level.”

With the former Chelsea frontman contributing on such a regular basis, few Reds will understandably be inclined to disagree with the Welshman’s prediction for the season.

READ MORE: Klopp’s Salah comments suggest Liverpool would be making a huge mistake not extending his contract – Opinion

Only a point off our league rivals in Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit, it’s far too early in the campaign to be making any solid predictions about our chances of silverware.

That being said, on current form, with key starters of the likes of Virgil van Dijk back available for selection and our front-three (beyond Salah) rediscovering their scoring boots, it’s hard not to see Liverpool being involved in the mix for the biggest trophies on offer.

Should our Egyptian King keep up his current goalscoring rate, we at the Empire of the Kop would back the club to be there or thereabouts in the fight for the English top-flight title by the end of the season.

#Ep18 of The Red Nets Podcast: How United can hurt Liverpool, the ‘greedy crooks’ harming the sport… and more!