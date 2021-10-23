‘They’d be stupid not to’ – Pundit weighs in on future of £90m valued ‘Mr Liverpool’

Noel Whelan has tipped Liverpool to get Mo Salah on a fresh contract and extend his terms at Anfield.

The Egyptian’s current deal is set to run until the summer of 2023, with talks ongoing between player and club.

“He’s only on a par with Messi and the best players in the world,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“I think the deal will be done. I think they’ll give anything that he needs and wants because they’d be stupid not to, quite frankly.

“You’re not going to get another player like Mo Salah, who’s that consistent, that brilliant and gets you winning football matches.

“He is Mr Liverpool right now and I think that deal will be done sooner rather than later. Whatever it is he’s wanting, they’d be stupid not to give him.”

The No.11 admitted to Sky Sports that he couldn’t see himself ever playing against his current side, stating his intention to stay in Merseyside for the rest of his footballing career.

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, all the signs currently point to there being only a limited risk with regard to extending Salah’s stay beyond 2023.

There is, of course, some amount of ‘luck’ involved in the process, as Jurgen Klopp highlighted in his pre-match presser, though it’s hardly the case that the former Roma frontman is particularly injury prone.

Indeed, as far as his Liverpool record is concerned, the 29-year-old has missed less than a handful of games through injury, which suggests it would take some particularly poor luck for the player to experience a significant dip in performance beyond the expiry of his current terms.

