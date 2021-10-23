(Video) Mo Salah’s wonder-goal v Watford even had the home fans applauding

Posted by
(Video) Mo Salah’s wonder-goal v Watford even had the home fans applauding

Mo Salah’s brilliance has been firmly established for several seasons now as far as Liverpool fans are concerned.

Following the international break, however, his exploits against Claudio Ranieri’s Watford outfit even had a handful of the Hornets’ home support acknowledging his quality, with a number of fans applauding the Egyptian following his effort at Vicarage Road.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Liverpool’s reported interest in six-assist Serie A midfielder

When your team’s already three goals down, there does a come a point when you probably have to respect the fact that you’re witnessing greatness (if not your own) before your very eyes.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC and originating from @Owen_1906:

#Ep18 of The Red Nets Podcast: How United can hurt Liverpool, the ‘greedy crooks’ harming the sport… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top