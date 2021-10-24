Ex-Red names surprise Liverpool star who ‘makes the game look ridiculously easy’

Don Hutchison has heaped praise atop Bobby Firmino’s shoulders ahead of Liverpool’s impending meeting with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The ex-Red was keen to highlight the Brazilian’s tendency to drop deep in the forward line to pick up possession outside of the box where he tends to create a good proportion of chances for his fellow attackers.

“Firmino’s the one. He makes the game look ridiculously easy,” the former midfielder told Optus Sport (via HITC). “That’s where Firmino picks the ball up, just outside the 18-yard box. That area for Liverpool if they get it right, they could destroy Man United.”

The No.9 came under fire last term for a perceived drop-off in performance, with his lack of goals highlighted as his creative powers waned.

With key men back in the squad, the former Hoffenheim hitman appears to be rediscovering his best form for Jurgen Klopp’s men, recently scoring a hat-trick against Watford.

It’s the forward’s movement in and out of possession that has always made him a particularly valuable asset; a balancing act to the goalscoring brilliance of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

When the 30-year-old is ticking along perfectly, the rest of our forward line tends to follow suit, and it’s appeared to have paid dividends this term as we find ourselves keeping the pace with title favourites Chelsea.

