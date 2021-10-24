Extent of Fabinho injury blow revealed as the Brazilian is out of the game against Manchester United

Fabinho has been ruled out of the game against Manchester United with a knee injury which sees him miss consecutive Premier League games.

Upon announcing the line-up for the big match this afternoon, the club provided an update on why the Brazilian will be absent and the extent of his injury.

They wrote: “Fabinho is absent from the squad due to the effects of a knock sustained to his knee in Madrid in midweek. The issue is not thought to be long term.”

There was also an update on the club’s Twitter page:

📋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍 📋 This is how we line up to face @ManUtd. Fabinho misses out with a knock to his knee, which is not thought to be a long-term issue. #MUNLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2021

Despite only coming onto the pitch in the place of Naby Keita at half-time on Tuesday, the midfielder sustained the injury in the second half.

This will come as more frustrating news for the 28-year-old as he was absent from the 5-0 victory over Watford, as he and Alisson Becker missed out due to COVID regulations.

The positive news is that it doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue but the man who celebrated his birthday yesterday joins Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott on the injury list, in what would be a strong midfield on its own.

Let’s hope the rest of the team can help guide Jurgen Klopp to his 200th win as our boss, and that we see him back on the field soon.