Gary Lineker’s eight-word tweet assessment of Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Man Utd will amuse Reds

Gary Lineker missed much of Liverpool’s entertaining, five-goal thriller against Manchester United, though posted a fair assessment of the Reds’ historic victory at Old Trafford.

Tweeting whilst in Spain watching El Clasico, the Match of the Day presenter noted: “Hear it’s not going terribly well for @ManUtd.”

At El Clasico so not watching the game at Old Trafford. Have I missed much in the first half? 😳 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2021

Hear it’s not going terribly well for @ManUtd — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s men ran rampant against a disjointed United side that seemed to have little to no idea in terms of how to combat their ruthless opponents from across the M62.

It’s the kind of game that will live long in the memory of the travelling Kop, with us having utterly dismantled our traditional arch rivals at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

In a game some expected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit to raise their game for, we seemed to find another gear to utterly control the tie in Manchester and bring us back to within a point of league leaders Chelsea in the English top-flight.

We can’t seem to stop scoring of late, which is far from being a problem for Klopp and this remarkable Liverpool side, and we’ll certainly be hoping to see us keep a firm grip on our scoring boots before the next international break.

