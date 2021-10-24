(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Konate & Keita start against Man Utd

The Merseyside derby and a meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United – two fixtures in which form is said to be chucked out of the window for.

With the Reds running on a high from their 3-2 away victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, a result mirror by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men’s comeback against Atalanta, the Red Devils may feel they have a chance to reduce the gap separating them and their arch rivals in the English top-flight.

Equally, of course, Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful of making it two wins at Old Trafford in a row in the league following last term’s dramatic 4-2 win.

Ahead of the meeting, the German’s only made a few changes to the side that was put out against Atletico Madrid mid-week.

Alisson Becker remains as the man between the sticks behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita hold onto their places, with James Milner swapping in for Fabinho.

Up top, Klopp’s gone ahead with in-form man Mo Salah alongside Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is… LIVE! What do you make of the XI Klopp's gone for v United, Reds? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/c4BQ6yrCLK — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 24, 2021

