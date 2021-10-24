Liverpool circling bargain 13-goal teenager tipped for place in USA’s World Cup squad – Mirror

Liverpool are said to be keeping a close eye on highly-rated 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi ahead of a potential move in the January window.

This comes from David Lynch at the Mirror, with the reporter claiming that the Reds could face competition from the likes of arch rivals Manchester United and lower table outfits including Brentford and Brighton.

The teenager has been in excellent form for club and country, with three goals in four appearances for the USA potentially putting him in line for consideration for Gregg Berhalter’s World Cup squad.

Though valued at only £2.25m by Transfermarkt, we’d expect the American international to set a potential side back a little more given his contract isn’t set to expire until the winter of 2026.

With 13 goals in 27 games for FC Dallas, the young forward is certainly distinguishing himself as a promising talent over the pond and could be an option for us to explore as we look to bolster our frontline.

The availability of four top-class attackers is, of course, far from encouraging, however, it’s the kind of signing we could credibly see the club, at the very least, consider as we look to guarantee the future of our forward line.

