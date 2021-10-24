Liverpool injury list grows as James Milner subbed off early in Manchester

Liverpool’s ill fortune with injuries in midfield leaked into the club’s clash with Manchester United at the weekend, with veteran star James Milner pulled prior to the half-hour mark for Curtis Jones.

The Englishman went down on the pitch with the Reds already 2-0 up at Old Trafford, signalling for himself to be brought off the field of play as noted by the side’s official Twitter account.

26' – An enforced change for the Reds, as Jones replaces the injured Milner. [0-2]#MUNLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2021

This follows from what the club announcing Fabinho’s knee injury prior to the visit to Manchester, with the Brazilian having been ruled out ahead of kick-off.

With Harvey Elliot and Thiago Alcantara likewise sidelined, it’s an added strain on our increasingly threadbare midfield and one that Jurgen Klopp can ill afford as we head into November.

Keeping our fingers crossed with regard to the limited severity of our No.3’s injury, we’ll hopefully see the 28-year-old back in action for our hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield next Saturday.

At the very least, we do have one remaining option in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain beyond a starting midfield of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones, though we’ll be hoping to avoid any further niggles in the near future.

