Liverpool journalist tips Naby Keita to start at Old Trafford despite being hooked at half-time in Madrid

Neil Jones has predicted in a tweet that Jurgen Klopp will keep the faith in Naby Keita for Liverpool’s upcoming visit to Old Trafford.

The Guinean international had been swapped out at the halfway mark in the Reds’ Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid, with Fabinho coming on to stabilise the midfield has the game hung in the balance at 2-2.

Liverpool's midfield later, then? Just have a feeling Klopp will stick with Keita, despite taking him off at HT on Tuesday. The time in between games will definitely have helped. #LFC https://t.co/cHjOZy7CJI — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 24, 2021

The former RB Leipzig star had contributed to the scoresheet in the opening 45 minutes – with a wonderful volley – but was found guilty of being easily bypassed in the middle of the park in the buildup to Antoine Griezmann’s equalising double.

The 26-year-old has been far from disappointing overall this term, generally impressing when called upon.

Coming up against Manchester United, however, there may be some concern as to whether an appearance in another big occasion would be well-advised for our No.8.

With our alternative options being veteran midfielder James Milner, an underused Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a recovering Curtis Jones, however, Klopp may very well be forced to rely on the talents of Keita at Old Trafford.

It’s a far from desperate situation, given his capabilities, though we’re hopeful we’ll see an all-round strong performance from the player should he be given the nod this afternoon.

