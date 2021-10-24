Mark Goldbridge explains outlandish combined Liverpool XI and says why he ‘ain’t putting an Alisson in goal’ and Robertson’s declining form

The combined team formula is always guaranteed to create controversy, particularly when it is between such rivals as Liverpool and Manchester United.

On Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, United supporter Mark Goldbridge was tasked with adding in any players from his team that he believed were better than the selection of the current Liverpool XI.

Some selections were fair enough and had a good amount of reasoning behind them but others were highly debatable.

The first addition of David de Gea over Alisson Becker was one of the dubious ones: “I think David de Gea has moved into an underrated category. He’s definitely one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last 10 years and he’s definitely one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last two months.

“I’m a United fan, I ain’t putting an Alisson in goal when my ‘keeper is already world-class.”

Next was the removal of Joel Matip for Raphael Varane and then Andy Robertson for Luke Shaw.

Explaining the change of left-backs, the YouTuber said: “Robertson for me has got defensive qualities, I think over the last year he’s fell a little bit in relation to his high standards whereas Luke Shaw has gone to levels some United fans didn’t think [he could].”

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were chosen in place of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara before the final addition of Cristiano Ronaldo in the place of Bobby Firmino.

Jamie Carragher received a lot of criticism when he claimed that the forward wouldn’t get into Liverpool’s team and so there was some stronger reasoning on the TV show when this particular XI was chosen.

Explaining the inclusion of the Portuguese goalscorer, the host of The United Stand said: “I could tell you now, Klopp won’t admit it but if you offered him Ronaldo he would go ‘thank you very much.”

When this was challenged by fellow guest Rambo, the response was: “Well he wouldn’t [take Ronaldo at Liverpool] because he’s that sort of manager, he’d go ‘I don’t want a Disney World, I want to work hard’.

“In reality, he would take Cristiano Ronaldo if he could take him.”

The changing of ‘keeper and left-back would gather the most skepticism, particularly as both our players in those roles have a fair claim to being the best in the world in their positions.

Bias will always take centre stage during things like this, but who would get into your joint-XI?

You can watch the video in full here, courtesy of Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.