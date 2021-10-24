‘There will be problems’ – Journalist makes Mo Salah point that could work in Liverpool’s favour in contract negotiations

Gianluca di Marzio has claimed that Liverpool’s efforts at getting Mo Salah on a new contract will be made easier by rivals’ inability to afford the Egyptian international.

The financial crisis at Barcelona has been well-documented, with many leagues outside of England suffering still from the ramifications of COVID-19.

“I think he will sign a new contract with Liverpool,“ the reporter told Wett Freunde (via Sport Witness).

“No other club can afford him. No other club needs that position. Barcelona have no money. I think Real Madrid will get Mbappe. PSG have Neymar and Messi. In Italy, nobody.

“He will decide his future if he wants to stay there and continue his great goalscoring performance at Liverpool.

“He will sign; otherwise there will be problems for the club if he wants to leave.”

With the 29-year-old having expressed his intention to remain in Merseyside for the rest of his footballing career, the Anfield-based outfit certainly has a solid base to work on when it comes to getting one of their most talented stars on a long-term deal.

We’d argue that there should be some concern with regard to PSG, particularly should Kylian Mbappe part ways with the Ligue 1 outfit next summer.

Realistically, however, with the player wanting to stay with us, we’re extremely well-placed to guarantee that the No.11 is playing his best years at Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

As a footballer who never gets injured and whose conditioning arguably slots him within that category of players – of the likes of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – who have extended their careers well into their 30s, it would seem foolish to allow Salah’s contract to run down.

