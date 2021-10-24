These Liverpool fans react to ‘Agent Rafa’ following Everton’s emphatic 5-2 defeat to Watford

It’s no secret that the current Everton manager Rafa Benitez was the former occupier of the Anfield hot seat, leaving his role in 2010.

Mixed feelings surrounded his appointment at Goodison and it was inevitable that when a bad day came to our Merseyside rivals, the blue half of the city would be quick to criticise and we would be quick to mock – and they certainly were on Twitter after their most recent result.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, yesterday was the worst day of his tenure so far as his team fell to a crushing 5-2 defeat at home to Watford, just a week after we put five past them with no return.

Some supporters took to social media to comment on the former red turned blue, jokingly labeling him ‘Agent Rafa’ and insinuating his defeat was a ploy to remain on the good side of our fans:

Rafa Benitez when he gets home tonight after losing 5-2 against Watford… pic.twitter.com/OasqyM2PKt — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 23, 2021

Agent Rafa at it again…the bloooooos are headin for the exits 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pJV9K6ZgPJ — Steve McBananaman (@words_onascreen) October 23, 2021

Agent Rafa or Touched by the Ev? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mwmBejarIE — Caro Rosso (@Naby_Lass) October 23, 2021

The cacophony of boos that cascaded down from the Blues yesterday will make it clear how unhappy they were with the performance and pressure will be on the 61-year-old if results of this ilk continue.

Although bad results will be enjoyable for our fans, we can only hope that the man who guided us to Istanbul success remains unscathed by the relentless criticism.

If they could repeat the performance in the next Derby in December though, that would be great.