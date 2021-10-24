(Video) Celebrations at full-time whistle as Jurgen Klopp performs iconic fist-pump to jubilant away supporters

What a day and what a performance as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran out as 5-0 winners away to Manchester United.

The result was never in doubt as Liverpool ran riot at Old Trafford.

We became the first English team in history to score three or more goals in nine straight away games, in all competitions.

Mo Salah got three, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also on the scoresheet on a memorable Sunday afternoon.

All the players went over to applaud the travelling Kop at the end and the German manager joined in with his usual celebration after a big result.

You can watch the post-match antics here via @JPW_NBCSports

🤣 Look at Jurgen Klopp go! The Liverpool fans wanted him to pump his fist in celebration, and he made them wait, then did this at Old Trafford. #MUFC 0-5 #LFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/1dMOZUy4PH — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 24, 2021