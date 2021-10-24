(Video) Fabinho butchers ‘Girl on Fire’ as he’s caught playing piano in Instagram video

Yesterday was Fabinho’s 28th birthday and his wife Rebeca Tavares took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Instead of the usual pictures or soppy message, the Brazilian marked the event with a mocking video of her husband’s singing.

In what he thought was private, our No.3 was belting out the Alicia Keys classic ‘Girl on Fire’ whilst playing the piano.

It’s fair to say that he’s a much better footballer than he is musician as his singing left a lot to be desired.

You can watch the video on Instagram via @rebecatavares or here courtesy of @MirrorFootball:

Fabinho's just here, living his best life 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nDDZTFITRG — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 24, 2021