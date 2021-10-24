(Video) Ferguson’s misery is Kenny’s delight in hilarious video that captures the reactions of both men to 5-0 Liverpool win

It really doesn’t get much better than watching Liverpool put five past Manchester United on a day that will never be forgotten.

The broadcasting cameras were on hand to capture the hilarious moment as Alex Ferguson sighed and Kenny Dalglish was laughing, shortly after the fifth goal went in.

King Kenny was present to witness United’s worst-ever defeat at home to the Reds, also the first time they have lost by five-plus goals to nil at Old Trafford since 1955.

The two Scottish former managers have a huge love for their respective teams and the differing reactions were great viewing for us!

You can watch the moment described as ‘the greatest 5 seconds of video ever’ courtesy of Sky Sports via @wengerinmontu:

Rekabetin iki tarafı: Ferguson ve Dalglish 👀pic.twitter.com/Kd52llv13l — Wenger'in Montu (@wengerinmontu) October 24, 2021