(Video) Ibrahima Konate gets right into thick of Liverpool-United brawl with shove on Bruno Fernandes

Ibrahima Konate was one of several Liverpool stars to be utterly incensed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s actions in the latter stages of the first-half of the Reds’ 5-0 demolition of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

A clip captured originally by @SalahHub and shared by @Watch_LFC detailed the moment the Frenchman retaliated to the Manchester United star’s shove on Virgil van Dijk with one of his own against the midfielder.

The Merseysiders went on to secure a historic victory at Old Trafford to further cement their title credentials and bring them back to within a point of league leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.

You can catch the moment in question below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Watch_LFC:

Loved this from Konate 👊 pic.twitter.com/1SmQZ3I3MP — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 24, 2021