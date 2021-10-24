(Video) Jamie Carragher’s gantry celebrations as Gary Neville shakes his head in despair after Mo Salah’s goal

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are the top pundits at Sky Sports and Liverpool vs. Manchester United is the flagship day for them both to show their allegiances for the two sides in red.

Cameras have been placed on both during their co-commentary for the past few years, during this fixture, and this is certain to provide a piece of gold throughout the match.

This delivered again as Salah put Liverpool three up on a day when Jurgen Klopp became the fastest Liverpool manager to reach 200 Liverpool victories (331 games), overtaking Kenny Dalglish (333).

The celebrations would have only continued as the Reds went on to win 5-0 at Old Trafford.

We won’t get fed up mentioning that scoreline!

Watch the video of the two pundits here courtesy of Sky Sports:

A penny for @GNev2's thoughts right now… 👀@Carra23 celebrates on the gantry as Mohamed Salah scores his first and Liverpool's third goal of the match against Manchester United 🔥 📺 Watch the second half live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/mjvq3wOUoO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021