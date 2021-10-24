(Video) Jota bags Liverpool’s second at Old Trafford after comedic Maguire-Shaw mixup

Liverpool doubled their lead within the opening 15 minutes of their encounter with Manchester United, with Diogo Jota finding the net after a defensive mixup at Old Trafford.
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw failed to communicate their intentions to battle for an overhead ball, leaving Naby Keita free to supply a pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-flank.
The Portuguese international was poorly marked in the Red Devils’ 18-yard-box, capitalising on the earlier defensive error to slot away the Reds’ second of the afternoon.
You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Sky Sports & beINSports:
TOO EASY 😰
Diogo Jota doubles #LFC's lead!
It's not looking good for #MUFC…
📺 Watch #MUNLIV live on Sky Sports
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021
Now its JOTA time .⚽️#LFC #YNWA #MUNLIV #Jota #PremierLeague @DiogoJota18 @LFC pic.twitter.com/3ATQij2Kya
— Sports Conclave (@sports_conclave) October 24, 2021