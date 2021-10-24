(Video) Jota bags Liverpool’s second at Old Trafford after comedic Maguire-Shaw mixup

Liverpool doubled their lead within the opening 15 minutes of their encounter with Manchester United, with Diogo Jota finding the net after a defensive mixup at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw failed to communicate their intentions to battle for an overhead ball, leaving Naby Keita free to supply a pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-flank.

The Portuguese international was poorly marked in the Red Devils’ 18-yard-box, capitalising on the earlier defensive error to slot away the Reds’ second of the afternoon.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Sky Sports & beINSports:

