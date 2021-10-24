(Video) Keita puts Liverpool 1-0 up as Salah assists Old Trafford opener

Naby Keita put Liverpool 1-0 up with a calmly taken finish inside 10 minutes in Manchester.

Bobby Firmino picked up the ball in a pocket of space before sliding the ball through to Mo Salah who had beaten the offside trap and being played on by Luke Shaw.

The Egyptian carried the ball before putting it on a plate for our No.8 who put us ahead at Old Trafford.

Watch the goal here courtesy of Sky Sports:

WHAT A START! 💥 Naby Keita puts #LFC in front after just five minutes! 📺 Watch #MUNLIV live on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/gDNZosczDA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021