(Video) Liverpool away supporters mock United with ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ chant to celebrate five-star victory

It will always be a game where those lucky Liverpool fans in attendance will be able to say: ‘I was there’ as they watched their side win 5-0 at Old Trafford.

The travelling Kop were in full voice throughout and the opportunity to mock their Manchester counterparts was not missed, at every possible opportunity.

Choruses of “Ole give us a wave”, “We played the Mancs on a Sunday night and they hardly touched the ball”, and “Ole’s at the wheel” could be heard as celebrations were as good as they’ve ever been.

Due to safety regulations, our supporters remained in the stadium after the final-whistle and enjoyed the opportunity to continue to wind-up the losing side.

You can listen to one of the best chants here courtesy of @neiljonesgoal:

