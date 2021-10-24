(Video) Nasty studs-up challenge from Pogba sees Keita stretchered off during Liverpool demolition of United

Posted by
(Video) Nasty studs-up challenge from Pogba sees Keita stretchered off during Liverpool demolition of United

Anthony Taylor upgraded a yellow card to a straight red for Paul Pogba’s studs-up tackle against Naby Keita in the second-half of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford.

The official had initially only cautioned the French international but changed his decision after being advised to review the incident by VAR on a monitor, which clearly displayed the Red Devil catching the No.8 above the ball.

The Guinean international was stretchered off the pitch, with Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain coming on to replace him, in what Reds fans will undoubtedly be hoping isn’t another serious injury for a midfielder.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top