(Video) Nasty studs-up challenge from Pogba sees Keita stretchered off during Liverpool demolition of United

Anthony Taylor upgraded a yellow card to a straight red for Paul Pogba’s studs-up tackle against Naby Keita in the second-half of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford.

The official had initially only cautioned the French international but changed his decision after being advised to review the incident by VAR on a monitor, which clearly displayed the Red Devil catching the No.8 above the ball.

The Guinean international was stretchered off the pitch, with Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain coming on to replace him, in what Reds fans will undoubtedly be hoping isn’t another serious injury for a midfielder.

Minuto 65. United 0-5 Liverpool.

Se queda con diez el United tras la expulsión de Pogba tras esta dura entrada a Keita que tiene que salir en camilla del campo. pic.twitter.com/RsuxBle8rY — Pedro Javier Miguélez (@PjMiguelez) October 24, 2021