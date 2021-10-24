(Video) Paul Scholes videoed chewing his daughter’s toenails in bizarre Instagram video that has disgusted football fans

Paul Scholes was a talented footballer for today’s opponents Manchester United before becoming a pundit and dabbling in football management.

His actions on social media yesterday though have caught headlines as he was videoed by his daughter in a disgusting moment.

In an act that can only be described as chewing her toenails, the former Salford City manager was caught with his daughter’s foot in his mouth.

It really is a video that needs to be seen to be believed, and here it is courtesy of @alicia.scholesx on Instagram (via @FootballForAll):

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Paul Scholes’ daughter on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dgZvGWl5lJ — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 23, 2021

Questions and ridicule have surrounded the clip as many have been disturbed by what they saw and here’s some of the best reactions:

When I went to see why Paul Scholes is trending pic.twitter.com/1ASMxlNo2b — James ⎊ (@james_m2603) October 23, 2021

That Paul Scholes video pic.twitter.com/CJp6IFkuJQ — HDL (@HayleyDLondon) October 23, 2021

When you see the Paul Scholes video pic.twitter.com/nkR6B0oyTN — Sam Copson (@Copson333) October 23, 2021

Against my better judgement, I just looked into the Paul Scholes trend and pic.twitter.com/P0kffr0ivM — Ar (@ar_mu) October 23, 2021

There we go, something we never thought we’d see, nor wanted to, and sorry that now you have to as well.

Let’s hope he continues to have a bad day and we get the right result this afternoon.