(Video) Paul Scholes videoed chewing his daughter’s toenails in bizarre Instagram video that has disgusted football fans

Posted by
Paul Scholes was a talented footballer for today’s opponents Manchester United before becoming a pundit and dabbling in football management.

His actions on social media yesterday though have caught headlines as he was videoed by his daughter in a disgusting moment.

In an act that can only be described as chewing her toenails, the former Salford City manager was caught with his daughter’s foot in his mouth.

It really is a video that needs to be seen to be believed, and here it is courtesy of @alicia.scholesx on Instagram (via @FootballForAll):

Questions and ridicule have surrounded the clip as many have been disturbed by what they saw and here’s some of the best reactions:

There we go, something we never thought we’d see, nor wanted to, and sorry that now you have to as well.

Let’s hope he continues to have a bad day and we get the right result this afternoon.

