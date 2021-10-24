(Video) Ronaldo kicks out against Curtis Jones; leads to a brawl between both sides

Liverpool had frustrated United in an emphatic first-half performance that saw them go into the break 5-0 up.

Minutes before the fourth went in, Alisson produced a good save against Cristiano Ronaldo and the ball headed to the corner flag.

Curtis Jones got there first before being kicked on the floor by their No.7, an act that incensed the Scouser’s teammates who ran to his protection.

The cowardly kick was completely unwarranted and gives a glimpse into how much embarrassment was being felt in Old Trafford.

Portugal’s leading goalscorer was given a yellow card, but could it have been a red?

Watch the clash here courtesy of beIN Sports (via @mutus125):

Ronaldo ou pas, Konaté s’était déplacé pour le réduire en cendres. pic.twitter.com/3t7T5PgwW3 — Ludvik Jhan (@mutus125) October 24, 2021