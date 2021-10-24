(Video) Salah becomes highest-scoring African PL goalscorer after netting in his tenth game in a row

Mo Salah did it again as he added to his assist for the opener, scoring to put Liverpool 3-0 up before half-time.

The man being coined the best in the world had tried an earlier shot after a great move between the front three.

His effort deflected wide to Naby Keita who slid the ball across the goal and the Egyptian King scored his customary goal.

Now the first player in our history to score in 10 games in a row, Mo has become the highest-scoring African in the Premier League (105) as he moves one ahead of former teammate Didier Drogba.

Watch the goal here via Sky Sports:

WHO ELSE?! Mo Salah scores for a tenth appearance in a row! 🔥#MUFC 0-3 #LFC 📺 Watch #MUNLIV live on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/VUUO7GJ3VC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021