(Video) Salah hat-trick as five-star Liverpool performance shocks Old Trafford

What a performance and what a scoreline for the Reds as Mo Salah scores his third goal on an unforgettable away day.

Liverpool continued a dominant first-half as Jordan Henderson unleashed an unbelievable outside-of-the-foot pass through on goal.

The Egyptian King took a touch, which looked to give David de Gea a chance but the ball was chipped over the ‘keeper for the fifth goal of the day.

What else can be said about our No.11? More goals for the man who is in the form of his life.

Cristiano Ronaldo is lucky to be able to share the pitch with the world’s best player.

