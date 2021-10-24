(Video) Salah supplies neat finish for Liverpool’s fourth goal to add to Man Utd’s nightmare first-half

Mo Salah added to the horror unfolding before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s eyes at Old Trafford with Liverpool’s fourth goal in the opening 45 minutes.

The Egyptian international had broken Didier Drogba’s goalscoring record in the English top-flight (104) with his 105th Premier League goal to make it 3-0 for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Finding himself completely unmarked in the Red Devils’ 18-yard-box, the No.11 received a pass from Diogo Jota before calmly slotting away his second effort of the night to cement his side first-half dominance.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

🔥⚽️ DOBLETE DE SALAH 🔥⚽️ Liverpool 🔴 pasó por encima al Manchester United 🔴⚫️ y lo derrota con un a goleada (4 a 0) finalizando el primer tiempo pic.twitter.com/15wqD2JuZv — Radio Huancavilca 830AM (@RadioHuancavilk) October 24, 2021