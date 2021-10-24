(Video) Souness and Neville get into heated argument ahead of Liverpool clash over Cristiano Ronaldo

Things got a little tense in the Sky Sports studio ahead of Liverpool’s impending meeting with Manchester United as Reds legend Graeme Souness clashed with Gary Neville over what the Red Devils needed to improve.

The former defender discussed the need for a ‘focal point’ alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to get the most out of the side’s attacking potential, a point the Scot seemed to take issue with.

The 68-year-old was keen to point out United’s defensive frailties in a debate that inspired a bemused smile from fellow ex-Red, Jamie Carragher.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "These two jokers over here.." 😂 It is already tense as @GNev2 and Graeme Souness debate what is wrong with Manchester United 📺 Watch Super Sunday on Sky Sports nowpic.twitter.com/A2PGfDVdA1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 24, 2021

