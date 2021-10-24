(Video) Watch MLS record-breaker Ricardo Pepi’s best bits; reported Liverpool target possesses Firmino-esque traits

Liverpool are said to have expressed some amount of interest in FC Dallas attacker, Ricardo Pepi, known for being the youngest player to net a hat-trick in the top-flight of American football.

The young American appears to possess a number of traits that may appeal to the Reds’ recruitment department, with something of a poacher’s eye in the box, an ability to retrieve possession high up the pitch and be a key link-up man for the Toros.

The latter two traits will certainly draw comparisons with our connector supreme, Bobby Firmino, particularly with the Brazilian international being in the final two years of his contract at Anfield.

It’s a select few moments, of course, though we at the EOTK can understand the reported interest in the MLS teenager from a host of Premier League clubs.

You can catch some of the centre-forward’s best bits in the clip below, courtesy of USMNTvideos:

