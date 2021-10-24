(Video) Watch Ronaldo bouncing off Van Dijk’s chest like a balloon after contentious Jones kick


Cristiano Ronaldo incurred the wrath of the Liverpool squad after appearing to launch a kick at a downed Curtis Jones.

It didn’t take long for the Portuguese international to be cornered by a finger-wagging Andy Robertson and a furious Virgil van Dijk, with the Manchester United attacker bouncing back following contact with the No.4.

The incident in question had occurred inside the Reds’ 18-yard-box, with the Red Devil taking out his frustration on the 20-year-old Academy graduate.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Veloso & SamuelLFC:

