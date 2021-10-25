Alexander-Arnold voted second-best right-back in Premier League history by MOTD pundits Shearer, Richards & Lineker

Match of the Day Top 10 is a show where Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards debate and arrange a list of ten players or moments to decide their favourite.

The most recent episode was released yesterday and the top ten full-backs in Premier League history were discussed, with our current pairing on the list.

Andy Robertson was placed in fifth position before it was revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was voted as the second-best, behind only Ashley Cole.

All three joined together to praise our prodigious duo, with Lineker saying: “Those two Liverpool full-backs, Trent and Robertson, have been so consistent.”

Former defender Richards was on hand to analyse our No.66: “In terms of right-backs now, I’ve never seen anything like that in terms of the quality that goes into the box consistently.

The trio went on to discuss how the player they all admire so much can’t make it into the England team, with the host and former Leicester City forward saying: “It’s just so hard to imagine any other country in the world that he wouldn’t be first pick because he’s so good.”

In agreement, the ex-Man City player said: “I’ve got 13 caps and Trent’s only got 14, I think, look at the player he is and he’s got Reece James who’s ahead of him.”

There’s no doubt the love the Scouser in our team has for our club and the admiration Jurgen Klopp and most football fans have for him.

The only debate is why he isn’t playing more regularly for his country; it’s hard to imagine that he will never get a sustained chance in the team eventually and particularly when he is rated so highly by most pundits within football.

It’s not too much of a concern for us though, as the 23-year-old has plenty of time to get himself to the top spot of best Premier League full-backs and long may his unbelievable form continue.

You can watch the full breakdown on BBC iPlayer.