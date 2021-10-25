Exclusive: Former Liverpool star explains why he finds Mo Salah ‘unusual’ with Messi-Ronaldo examples

Stan Collymore has suggested that Mo Salah lies in between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of his character as a player.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a scintillating start to the campaign, both domestically and abroad, with 15 goals registered across all competitions thus far.

“He just keeps on setting boundaries. A quite exceptional player,” the former No.8 told Empire of the Kop.

“Unusual in the fact of when you get players that are recognised as the best in the world, they usually come with a real cockiness, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diego Maradona.

“Or there seems to be the opposite, really quiet, like a Lionel Messi.

“I think Mo Salah is somewhere in between; you can see he has uber-belief in his ability but he doesn’t like shouting it from the rooftops either.”

The Egyptian King was on target once again in the Merseysiders’ 5-0 victory at Old Trafford at the weekend, contributing three goals and an assist in a dreadful day at the office for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

As far as sheer cockiness and self-admiration goes, we would certainly argue that the Egyptian international lies closer to PSG’s star summer signing than United’s returned hero on the footballing spectrum.

It’s testament to the work of our recruitment team that we’ve managed to build a world-class squad littered with individuals whose character suits the club and manager down to a T.

Certainly, when it comes down to it, our No.11 has never complained about pulling his weight defensively when required in addition to his goalscoring efforts.

We’re incredibly fortunate to have Salah at Anfield and we’re looking forward to seeing the full extent of what the attacker can achieve this term.

