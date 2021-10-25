Exclusive: ‘It’s never happened in English football’ – Ex-Liverpool striker points out major advantage Reds have over Chelsea

With Liverpool’s front-four – Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – having registered 31 goals in the English top-flight between them, few would be inclined to express concerns over the Reds’ goalscoring capabilities.

Despite Chelsea managing to net seven efforts against Norwich City at the weekend, Stan Collymore suggested that Thomas Tuchel’s men would be unable to keep up their goalscoring form without a designated striker on the pitch.

“Go and find the statistics in every Premier League season and every modern English top-flight season and find me a season where – the statistic that Chelsea fans would throw at me at the minute is every one of our outfield players has scored a goal this season – that would continue over 38 games,” the former forward told Empire of the Kop.

“If you’ve got Mane, Salah, Firmino and Jota fit vs 10 outfield Chelsea players scoring goals – but perhaps losing their top man, Romelu Lukaku, for chunks of the season, [Timo] Werner and [Kai] Havertz maybe missing for a game or two or being out of form – give me proven strikers with proven track records, season in, season out, rather than what is an anomaly at the start of the season.

“Chelsea’s 10 outfield players will not continue that goalscoring run for 38 games. Why? Because it’s never happened in English football or Italian football or Spanish football history ever.

“That’s why we have strikers. That’s why they cost £100m.”

Romelu Lukaku was injured during the side’s victory over Malmo in the Champions League, with the Belgian international potentially set to miss a further league game beyond Norwich.

Whilst we can acknowledge the brilliance of the London-based outfit’s victory over the Canaries, we’d have to agree that we’d prefer to have our attacking options rather than rely on output from non-forwards.

As history will show, it simply isn’t sustainable without an out-and-out attacker available and in-form to get the numbers for their respective side.

Liverpool currently have that, and we’d back the club to make the most of the form of Mo Salah and co. over the course of the season in our bid to challenge for major honours once more.

