Gary Neville makes ‘painful’ Manchester United-Liverpool admission after Reds administer Old Trafford thrashing

Gary Neville was far from impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-match comments following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the hands of a rampant Liverpool side.

The Reds utterly dominated the first-half proceedings, going into the break with a four-goal cushion.

“I don’t think they’re close to winning the league or close to winning the Champions League,” the former Red Devil responded on Sky Sports (via the Echo).

“I don’t think they’re close to Liverpool, City or Chelsea at the moment.

“It’s painful watching that interview, it’s painful.”

It’s a result that will only add to the pressure on the Norwegian’s job in Manchester with his outfit having fallen down another place in the table behind Tottenham.

It was one of those ties where, as they say, form was supposed to be thrown out of the window; if anything, it was an exact reflection of the kind of positive start we’ve enjoyed this term.

A full-strength Liverpool squad (mostly) has undeniably handed this team a new lease of life – a stark comparison to the lows of the prior campaign.

Though the two sides are lightyears away, it’s another big victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men, which will only further boost our confidence going into our remaining fixtures before international football resumes.

