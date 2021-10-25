Ian Wright questions reaction to Henderson’s De Bruyne-esque pass for Salah’s third

There really aren’t many better things in life than beating Man United at Old Trafford, then watching the Match of the Day highlights on repeat.

Re-watching the game is great, then comes the opportunity to enjoy some fresh punditry which was delivered by Ian Wright last night and his comments on Jordan Henderson’s assist for Mo Salah’s third goal were noteworthy.

The former Arsenal striker was full of praise for our captain as he said: “Henderson was magnificent today and this [the assist for Salah’s third goal] is one of the passes of the season.

“If De Bruyne did it, everyone would be going into one. Look at this pass from him man, look at that by Jordan Henderson, that is gold.”

It’s hard to argue with the words of the 57-year-old as our No.14 is not given the respect he deserves by rival fans for the quality and array of his passing.

We don’t need any encouragement to praise the man who has been at Liverpool for ten years now, it is nice though to hear him receive acclaim on a day when a lot of attention would have been given to attacking players.

The news of Fabinho’s injury pre-match was disappointing, but Hendo player the number-six role superbly yesterday – as he always does.

