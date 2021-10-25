(Image) Unbelievable scenes at Old Trafford as Manchester United fans leave in droves at half-time after humiliating first-half

Few were expecting a result of such magnitude at Manchester United’s stomping ground, certainly no more so than Red Devils fans themselves, with many pictured fleeing the stadium at half-time after Liverpool’s opening 45-minute blitz.

Four efforts from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah ensured that the Merseysiders went into the break with a significant goals cushion, before the Egyptian international all but killed off the tie with his hat-trick completing effort in the second-half.

Another remarkable result for Jurgen Klopp’s redmen saw them return to within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea, whilst leaving nothing but dark clouds hanging over the Theatre of Dreams and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at his former club.

