(Image) Virgil van Dijk repeatedly caught doing the same early celebration before Mo Salah scores

One thing we love most about this Jurgen Klopp team is the cohesion between the players, and this endearing tradition between Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah is yet another example of this.

Pictures on Twitter have been shared by @Football_Tweet and they show our No.4 lifting his arms in celebration on several occasions before the Egyptian King has even put the ball in the back of the net:

Virgil Van Dijk knows he can celebrate early because he knows Mo Salah will finish his dinner! pic.twitter.com/L5PYAzLubo — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 24, 2021

It’s testament to the centre-half’s confidence in our No.11 that he sees fit to lift his arms in jubilation before the ball even goes past the soon-to-be-beaten ‘keeper.

Some fans even spotted the Dutch captain with the same celebration during yesterday’s game against Manchester United.

The bond between two of the best players in this star-studded squad is clear, particularly given our No.4’s Tweet last night:

Hopefully, there will be many more examples of these celebrations in the games and years to come – the longer we can have these mercurial talents as our heroes, the better!