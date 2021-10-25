(Image) Virgil van Dijk’s celebration for Liverpool’s fifth goal spotted by eagle-eyed fans

Everywhere you look there’s something new to enjoy about yesterday’s result and now an eagle-eyed fan has spotted an early celebration by Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch captain was seen by Reddit user u/DecoyCards, who zoomed into Match of the Day footage before Mo Salah scored his third and Liverpool’s fifth of the day.

Reverse angles of the goal can highlight that, before the Egyptian lifted the ball over a hapless David de Gea, our No.4 had his arms aloft in celebration:

Prophetic or confident, big Virg knew the ball was going to find the back of the net as soon as Jordan Henderson dispatched his delightful outside-of-the-foot pass.

Fair play to the Reddit user, as they’ve really had to stop and zoom in to see this one but it is another insight into squad-wide enjoyment of yesterday’s win.

Are there any more moments from yesterday you’ve caught that no one else has?