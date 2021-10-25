(Images) Liverpool fans will love pictures of Konate laughing off Fred’s grappling attempts

Ibrahima Konate enjoyed a promising first start against Manchester United in Liverpool colours with a rare clean sheet at Old Trafford.

One Reds fan, @EntireDesign_, however, honed in on an amusing in-game moment in which Red Devils midfielder Fred attempted to grapple Ibrahima Konate after the Frenchman intervened in a brawl close to the end of the first-half.

The Brazilian international struggled to get a grip on the towering centre-half, with the Frenchman appearing to laugh off his opponent’s attempts.

Having added another valuable 90 minutes to his belt, we at the Empire of the Kop are excited to continue watching the form RB Leipzig defender’s development in a red shirt.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @EntireDesign_:

