Jurgen Klopp’s issues ‘insane’ verdict in aftermath of Liverpool’s dismantling of Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of traditional league rivals, Manchester United, as ‘insane’.

It’s a verdict one might imagine Reds fans will more than agree with given the dominant nature of the club’s display at Old Trafford.

“The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn’t then it will take a while,” the 54-year-old spoke post-match, as reported by the Metro.

“The players put a nice piece in the book.

“It is special but we don’t celebrate like crazy, we have respect for the opponents. We were lucky in some moments, United are not in their best moment.”

The result will be a welcome one for the Merseyside-based outfit, propelling them back to within a point’s distance away from leaders Chelsea and counteracting the Blues’ 7-0 demolition of Norwich City.

Though this wasn’t exactly a powerful display against a Sir Alex Ferguson-era United side, to take credit away from Liverpool after the nature of our victory would be a shame.

Coming off the back of a feisty fixture in Madrid, some had questioned whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men might have been able to take advantage of our vulnerabilities.

If anything, however, Klopp’s men proved just how far ahead of our arch rivals we are in terms of being considered genuine title contenders.

