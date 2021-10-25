Klopp admitted he’d relax rules to reward Liverpool stars after 5-0 Old Trafford romp

Jurgen Klopp was practically giddy in his post-match press conference held after Liverpool’s resounding 5-0 victory over arch rivals Manchester United.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was so pleased with his side’s outing at Old Trafford that he admitted he’d treat the players to ‘beer on the way home’.

“5-0, I couldn’t be happier, it is exceptional. Absolutely outstanding,” the German told reporters in his post-match presser (via the Metro).

“I have a few defeats in my mind which was not necessary but we won today so we drink beer on the way home.”

It’s a relaxation of the rules one might imagine Reds fans will be more than happy to be permitted to the club’s stars after such a dominant display in Manchester.

Given how quick pundits were to utterly dismiss us as being involved in the title race, the humiliation of Manchester United in their own stomping ground was yet another statement victory in our bid to reestablish ourselves as genuine contenders.

With the likes of James Milner and Naby Keita joining Fabinho on the sidelines, the spectre of injuries is one that will certainly prompt flashbacks to our mid-season collapse last term.

However, should we manage to avoid the level of bad luck we experienced last season, commentators will be hard-pressed to overlook this Liverpool side.

