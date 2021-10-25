Klopp brings up Salah’s contract situation in post-match assessment of Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp was keen to reserve praise for Liverpool’s top goalscorer, Mo Salah, after the Egyptian international registered a historic hat-trick at Old Trafford.

The German did offer a nod to the No.11’s Sky Sports interview in which the player admitted his keenness on remaining at Anfield for the rest of his footballing career.

“The fifth goal, Mo was there to get the goals and he deals with the fuss that everyone makes around him,” the 54-year-old told reporters post-match, as reported by the Metro.

“He enjoys his football and long, long, long, may it continue.

“I knew already (he wants to end his career here), I know the situation.”

The former Chelsea frontman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023 – an eventuality that will undoubtedly have many fans concerned given the attacker’s positive start to the campaign.

The fact that the former Mainz boss decided to bring up Salah’s intentions with regard to his future probably speaks volumes about how Klopp feels about the 29-year-old.

One report had speculated that the coach had intervened – in a similar fashion over Jordan Henderson’s contract – to try and speed up the process of the Egyptian King being offered an improved deal.

Whilst this has yet to be confirmed by more reputable sources, we have to imagine that the Liverpool boss will be far from keen about the prospect of potentially losing one of his best assets in two years’ time.

