Michael Owen says there ‘isn’t a huge difference’ between Liverpool and Manchester United players

There can’t be many people with more of a foot in both camps than Michael Owen and now the former Liverpool and Manchester United forward has weighed in with his outlook on yesterday’s game.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the 41-year-old was analysing the game alongside Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves (doesn’t get more balanced than three Mancs!).

The pundits were tasked with dissecting the emphatic victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men and the Chester-born ex-striker said: “When you’re on top of your game, you’re confident and everything is going well; you look like the better team anyway.

“But player for player, there’s not a huge difference.”

A lot of the pre-match discussion surrounded who would make it into a combined XI between the sides, which always causes debate.

With Owen’s claim that there isn’t a lot between both teams, which players from Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s humiliated dressing room would make it into ours?

The only players who got close to us yesterday were Cristiano Ronaldo when he booted Curtis Jones on the floor and Paul Pogba with his red-card tackle on Naby Keita.

You can watch the full post-match reaction courtesy of Premier League Productions, via Soccer Review.