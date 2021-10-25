(Video) Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive disasterclass v Liverpool makes Neville’s prior Trent remarks look foolish

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive capabilities have often been the focus of critique from pundits across the country.

However, following Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat on their home turf at the hands of a goal-hungry Liverpool outfit, one fan’s (@TAAHIR) clip may have some reflecting on their comparative praise for Aaron Wan-Bissaka before the game.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s issues ‘insane’ verdict in aftermath of Liverpool’s dismantling of Man Utd

The No.29 was found guilty of failing to track back quickly enough to support his backline, leaving it exposed to an overload for Naby Keita and Diogo Jota’s opening efforts.

With Gary Neville having previously described the 23-year-old Red Devil as ‘the better defender’, the Sky Sports pundit would be well-advised to revisit his prior comparison.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TAAHIR:

anyway something that makes me laugh. AWB a better defender than Trent. He's got no brain unfortunately. look at how high the brother is trying to press Robertson. essentially leaves his team in a 3atb situation for both goals. Even the 4th goal he does the same. pic.twitter.com/c6rPJzSYB0 — T (@TAAHlR) October 25, 2021

#Ep18 of The Red Nets Podcast: How United can hurt Liverpool, the ‘greedy crooks’ harming the sport… and more!