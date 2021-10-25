(Video) Andy Robertson’s on-field message to his teammates shows elite winning mentality

Picture the scene: Liverpool go 5-0 up at Old Trafford and Andy Robertson berates his teammates to ensure they keep going and remain focused with 40-minutes to go.

The Scottish left-back is as enthusiastic as he is talented, with his lung-busting runs up and down the pitch a key, yet common, piece of his game.

Robbo was on hand to deliver a key message to the rest of the team as celebrations took place following Mo Salah’s third goal.

With the away end and players in jubilation, cameras in attendance picked up our No.26 as he shouted: “Keep going, be ruthless, come on!”

Despite not scoring any more goals, the concentration of the players did not dip as they ensured a clean sheet was kept in front of an ever-depleting Old Trafford crowd.

You can watch the action courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Kloppholic):