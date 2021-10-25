(Video) Former referee gives red-card verdict on Bruno Fernandes’ studs-up challenge on Curtis Jones in 5-0 Old Trafford victory

Curtis Jones came on for an injured James Milner early in yesterday’s 5-0 victory over Manchester United.

The midfielder had already been on the receiving end of a cowardly kick by Cristiano Ronaldo and Sky Sports News have assessed another incident from a different petulant Portuguese player.

Dermot Gallagher was asked during Ref Watch whether he thought the challenge from Bruno Fernandes on our No.17 was worthy of a red card, he said: “I don’t think this falls into the red card box, I think he goes one foot and he goes low.

“He doesn’t follow through and he doesn’t have the studs into the shin or into the calf… I think it’s not a good challenge but I think it’s still a yellow card.”

It does appear as though United’s No.18 was rash, high and out of control but neither the referee on the field nor in the studio agreed.

One thing that is certain though is that the 20-year-old midfielder was lucky not to sustain injury after the two incidents during the match.

He also deserves praise for not rolling around in ‘pain’ and trying to get the opposition sent off for the awful challenges.

You can watch the Ref Watch here courtesy of Sky Sports:

Should Bruno Fernandes have been sent off for his tackle on Curtis Jones against #LFC? pic.twitter.com/gIDKRM0xzv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2021